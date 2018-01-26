 Represent live from Sundance with Tyrel director Sebastián Silva.

Director Sebastián Silva on Why His New Film, Tyrel, Is Not Like Get Out

Jan. 26 2018 1:14 PM

Represent Takes on Sundance

Sebastián Silva explains why he chose to tackle the black American experience in his latest film, Tyrel.

Sebastián Silva.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.

Listen to Represent:

Live from the Sundance Film Festival, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate’s movie critic and Culture Gabfest host Dana Stevens. They swap Sundance stories and talk to director Sebastián Silva about his latest film, Tyrel.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.