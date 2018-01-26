Director Sebastián Silva on Why His New Film, Tyrel, Is Not Like Get Out

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images.

Live from the Sundance Film Festival, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate’s movie critic and Culture Gabfest host Dana Stevens. They swap Sundance stories and talk to director Sebastián Silva about his latest film, Tyrel.

