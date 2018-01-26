Director Sebastián Silva on Why His New Film, Tyrel, Is Not Like Get Out

Represent Takes on Sundance
Sebastián Silva explains why he chose to tackle the black American experience in his latest film, Tyrel.
Listen to Represent:
Live from the Sundance Film Festival, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate’s movie critic and Culture Gabfest host Dana Stevens. They swap Sundance stories and talk to director Sebastián Silva about his latest film, Tyrel.
Check out:
- Sam Adams’ review of The Tale in Slate
- More of Slate’s Sundance coverage here
- Our previous episode with Dana, talking about Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “open secret” culture
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli