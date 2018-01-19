 Oscar nomination predictions and an interview with filmmaker Charles Burnett.

Represent's Oscar Predictions: Will Greta Gerwig Nab a Best Director Nomination?

Jan. 19 2018

Oscar Nomination Predictions and Filmmaker Charles Burnett

We try to get inside the minds of this year’s Academy voters. Then, an interview with the esteemed director behind Killer of Sheep and other great films.

Armie Hammer in Call Me by Your Name, Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird, and Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

On this episode of Represent, Aisha is joined by Mark Harris, a Vulture writer and author of Pictures at a Revolution and Five Came Back, to help predict this year’s Oscar nominees. Then, Aisha talks to revered director Charles Burnett, who emerged from the period of groundbreaking black independent filmmaking known as the L.A. Rebellion.

Check out:

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.