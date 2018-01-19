Represent’s Oscar Predictions: Will Greta Gerwig Nab a Best Director Nomination?

Oscar Nomination Predictions and Filmmaker Charles Burnett
We try to get inside the minds of this year’s Academy voters. Then, an interview with the esteemed director behind Killer of Sheep and other great films.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha is joined by Mark Harris, a Vulture writer and author of Pictures at a Revolution and Five Came Back, to help predict this year’s Oscar nominees. Then, Aisha talks to revered director Charles Burnett, who emerged from the period of groundbreaking black independent filmmaking known as the L.A. Rebellion.
- “To Win an Oscar in 2017, You Have to Make the Movie That Speaks to the Moment” by Mark Harris in Vulture
- Seth Meyers’ monologue at the 2018 Golden Globes
- Killer of Sheep clips from Turner Classic Movies
- The New Yorker on Charles Burnett’s To Sleep With Anger, from 1990
