The Producer Behind The Star Explains How Faith-Based Films Find Success in Secular Hollywood

Film Producer DeVon Franklin
On his commandments for achieving secular success with faith-based films like The Star.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to DeVon Franklin about his latest book The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success and his career as a producer of faith-based movies. But first, Aisha and producer Veralyn Williams share the highlights of their holiday cultural consumption.
- Oprah’s acceptance speech at the 2018 Golden Globes
- Links to Aisha and Veralyn’s recommendations:
- NPR: “The Star Brings Christianity to Hollywood in Animated, Nativity-Themed Film”
- The New York Times’ report on how Hollywood is making an effort to appeal to religious communities
- Meagan Good says God told her that DeVon Franklin was “the one” on Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli