 An interview with faith-based film producer DeVon Franklin.

The Producer Behind The Star Explains How Faith-Based Films Find Success in Secular Hollywood

The Producer Behind The Star Explains How Faith-Based Films Find Success in Secular Hollywood

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Jan. 12 2018 5:07 PM

Film Producer DeVon Franklin

On his commandments for achieving secular success with faith-based films like The Star.

180112_REP_DeVonFranklin
DeVon Franklin.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to DeVon Franklin about his latest book The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success and his career as a producer of faith-based movies. But first, Aisha and producer Veralyn Williams share the highlights of their holiday cultural consumption.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.