Lady Bird Director Greta Gerwig Recommends Her Favorite Coming-of-Age Films

Dec. 8 2017 11:47 AM

She’s Gotta Have It and Filmmaker Greta Gerwig

The Lady Bird director talks stepping behind the camera for the first time.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with filmmaker Greta Gerwig about how she crafted the contentious mother-daughter bond at the center of her directorial debut, Lady Bird. Also, Mic senior editor Erin Evans helps us unpack Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

