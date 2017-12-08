Lady Bird Director Greta Gerwig Recommends Her Favorite Coming-of-Age Films

She’s Gotta Have It and Filmmaker Greta Gerwig
The Lady Bird director talks stepping behind the camera for the first time.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with filmmaker Greta Gerwig about how she crafted the contentious mother-daughter bond at the center of her directorial debut, Lady Bird. Also, Mic senior editor Erin Evans helps us unpack Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.
Check out:
- Erin Evans’ review of She’s Gotta Have It in Mic
- The indie darling Frances Ha, which Gerwig co-wrote and starred in
- Vulture: “Greta Gerwig Is a Director, Not a Muse”
- The coming-of-age films Gerwig recommends:
