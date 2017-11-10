Looking Back at the Legacy of The Mindy Project

The Mindy Project and Dawn-Lyen Gardner of Queen Sugar
We discuss the finale of Mindy Kaling’s once-groundbreaking rom-com series. Then, Gardner talks to us about Queen Sugar’s second season.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats about Season 2 of OWN’s Queen Sugar with Dawn-Lyen Gardner, who plays middle child Charley in the drama centered around a trio of estranged siblings living in rural Louisiana. Also, the Washington Post’s Lavanya Ramanathan and Splinter’s Isha Aran join the show to discuss the legacy of The Mindy Project.
Check out:
- Lavanya Ramanathan: “The Mindy Project was never really woke, but at least it starred a South Asian woman”
- Isha Aran on how The Mindy Project finally got in touch with Indian culture
- What Mindy Kaling is up to next: an all-female Ocean’s 11 spinoff and a Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology series at Hulu
- Dawn-Lyen Gardner on Charley’s Season 2 journey
- Oprah Winfrey raves about Queen Sugar’s season finale, which airs Wednesday on OWN
