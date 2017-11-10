 The Mindy Project and an interview with Queen Sugar’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner.

Looking Back at the Legacy of The Mindy Project

Nov. 10 2017 1:21 PM

The Mindy Project and Dawn-Lyen Gardner of Queen Sugar

We discuss the finale of Mindy Kaling’s once-groundbreaking rom-com series. Then, Gardner talks to us about Queen Sugar’s second season.

Maile Flanagan and Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project
Mindy Kaling

Netflix

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats about Season 2 of OWN’s Queen Sugar with Dawn-Lyen Gardner, who plays middle child Charley in the drama centered around a trio of estranged siblings living in rural Louisiana. Also, the Washington Post’s Lavanya Ramanathan and Splinter’s Isha Aran join the show to discuss the legacy of The Mindy Project.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.