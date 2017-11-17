Comedian Hari Kondabolu Has a Bone to Pick With Apu From The Simpsons

Comedian Hari Kondabolu
On his new documentary, The Problem With Apu, and how his stand-up routine changed after 9/11.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with comedian Hari Kondabolu about his new documentary, The Problem With Apu, which examines the stereotypical Simpsons character who has haunted him since childhood. But first, Slate producers Veralyn Williams and Ben Frisch join the show to share their own personal “Apus” from when they were growing up.
Advertisement
Check out:
- What Genius says about Jay-Z’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” lyrics
- Miz Cracker and J. Bryan Lowder discuss drag’s role in gay culture
- The Totally Biased segment that inspired The Problem With Apu in 2012
- Outsourced, which Hari calls out for having stereotypical representations of Indian characters
- Writer-actor-comedian D’Lo
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli