Comedian Hari Kondabolu Has a Bone to Pick With Apu From The Simpsons

Nov. 17 2017 10:32 AM

On his new documentary, The Problem With Apu, and how his stand-up routine changed after 9/11.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for truTV and 20th Century Fox Television.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with comedian Hari Kondabolu about his new documentary, The Problem With Apu, which examines the stereotypical Simpsons character who has haunted him since childhood. But first, Slate producers Veralyn Williams and Ben Frisch join the show to share their own personal “Apus” from when they were growing up.

