Coco and Animation’s Complicated History With Latino Representation

Coco and Portrayals of Latinos in Animation
We discuss Disney-Pixar’s newest film and look back at animation’s complicated history of Latino representation.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent inspired by Disney-Pixar’s new movie Coco, Aisha Harris talks to film critic Carlos Aguilar about how Latinos have historically been portrayed in animation. Then, Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA, joins to chat about Coco and whether it succeeds as a representation of Mexican culture.
Check out:
- Latino USA’s “It’s a Small World, After All” episode, featuring a conversation with Coco’s filmmakers and a segment with Aisha on Disney’s relationship to race and politics
- Trailer for Coco, directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed and co-written by Adrian Molina
- Sam Adams’ review of Coco in Slate
- A history of animated Latino characters from San Antonio Express-News
- “Is Speedy Gonzales a Mexican Hero or a Stereotype in Cartoon Form?” from HuffPost
- “Disney-Pixar’s Coco Breaks Box Office Record in Mexico” from Variety
Producer: Chau Tu
Social media: Marissa Martinelli