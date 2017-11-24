 Coco and Latino stereotypes in animation.

Coco and Animation’s Complicated History With Latino Representation

Coco and Animation’s Complicated History With Latino Representation

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Nov. 24 2017 10:30 AM

Coco and Portrayals of Latinos in Animation

We discuss Disney-Pixar’s newest film and look back at animation’s complicated history of Latino representation.

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills by Pixar Disney, Nickelodeon, and Warner Bros.
From Speedy Gonzales to Coco to Dora the Explorer.

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills by Disney-Pixar, Nickelodeon, and Warner Bros.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent inspired by Disney-Pixar’s new movie Coco, Aisha Harris talks to film critic Carlos Aguilar about how Latinos have historically been portrayed in animation. Then, Antonia Cereijido, a producer at Latino USA, joins to chat about Coco and whether it succeeds as a representation of Mexican culture.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Chau Tu
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.