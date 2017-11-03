Q’orianka Kilcher, Star of Te Ata, Explains How Her Activism Influences Her Acting

Q’orianka Kilcher on Portraying a Native American Heroine
The actress talks starring in Te Ata, dealing with typecasting, and how her activism influences her work.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris chats with actress and activist Q’orianka Kilcher about starring in Te Ata, a biographical film about the life of Mary Thompson “Te Ata” Fisher, a Chickasaw Nation citizen who helped tell the stories of Native Americans through her performances across the country. But first, we’re joined by entrepreneur and movie fan Oni Hartstein and Slate’s own Marissa Martinelli to discuss a particular trope that keeps popping up in movies about blind characters.
Check out:
- “The Movie Where a Blind Blake Lively Gets Her Sight Back Is Part of a Long, Weird Tradition” by Marissa Martinelli in Slate
- Oni Hartstein, who was born legally blind, wrote about seeing movies for the first time after becoming sighted for Birth. Movies. Death.
- Poor Miss Finch by Wilkie Collins
- The Alienist, the TNT show that cast Q’orianka Kilcher in a role originally written for a blond-haired, blue-eyed actress
- Trailer for Te Ata
- Te Ata director Nathan Frankowski explains how he worked with the Chickasaw Nation to respect their culture and history
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli