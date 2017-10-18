Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “Open Secret” Culture
Dozens of women have accused the film mogul of sexual harassment and assault. What does the fallout tell us about the industry’s power dynamics?
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and science editor Susan Matthews to discuss fallout from the scandal that has engulfed film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Slate’s list of the accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein
- “The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Is Changing How I Look at the Movies” by Dana Stevens
- Susan Matthews explains why Harvey Weinstein shouldn’t call himself a “sex addict”
- Amy Nicholson’s look at Harvey Weinstein and the alternative history of Hollywood in the Village Voice
- The Slate Culture Gabfest’s episode discussing the Weinstein allegations
- Terry Crews and James Van Der Beek have also spoken out about their experiences with sexual assault and sexual harassment
- Variety’s update on Harvey Weinstein’s lawsuit against the New York Times for breaking the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli