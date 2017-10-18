 Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “open secret” culture of sexual assault and harassment.

Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “Open Secret” Culture

Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “Open Secret” Culture

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Oct. 18 2017 10:39 AM

Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s “Open Secret” Culture

Dozens of women have accused the film mogul of sexual harassment and assault. What does the fallout tell us about the industry’s power dynamics?

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Andreas Rentz/Getty Images.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate’s movie critic Dana Stevens and science editor Susan Matthews to discuss fallout from the scandal that has engulfed film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams

Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.