Empire Star Gabourey Sidibe Explains How a Nina Simone Song Inspired Her Directorial Debut

Gabourey Sidibe, Live From New Orleans
The actress talks to Aisha Harris about her role on Empire, sexism in Hollywood, and her directorial debut The Tale of Four.
Listen to Represent:
Live at the New Orleans Film Festival, Aisha Harris talks to actress Gabourey Sidibe about her career and her new short film, The Tale of Four.
Check out:
- Gabourey Sidibe’s memoir, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare
- “Four Women,” the Nina Simone song that inspired The Tale of Four
- The performance that inspired producer Kia Perry to write The Tale of Four
- The divide over #WomenBoycottTwitter
- Issa Rae on her “hoe phase” and Insecure Season 2
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli