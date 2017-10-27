 Empire star Gabourey Sidibe on The Tale of Four.

Empire Star Gabourey Sidibe Explains How a Nina Simone Song Inspired Her Directorial Debut

Oct. 27 2017 11:32 AM

Gabourey Sidibe, Live From New Orleans

The actress talks to Aisha Harris about her role on Empire, sexism in Hollywood, and her directorial debut The Tale of Four.

Gabourey Sidibe
Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards.

To read a partial transcript of this episode, click here.

Live at the New Orleans Film Festival, Aisha Harris talks to actress Gabourey Sidibe about her career and her new short film, The Tale of Four.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.