 An interview with Victoria Cruz about David France’s Marsha P. Johnson documentary.

Why Victoria Cruz Is Seeking Justice for Marsha P. Johnson, “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT Movement”

Why Victoria Cruz Is Seeking Justice for Marsha P. Johnson, “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT Movement”

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Oct. 20 2017 11:19 AM

Telling Marsha P. Johnson’s Story

We discuss the importance of trans perspectives in filmmaking and talk to activist Victoria Cruz about her role in Netflix’s new documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

171020_rep_marshajohnson2
Marsha P. Johnson

Netflix

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to trans activist Victoria Cruz about her role in David France’s documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. But first, Slate’s Evan Urquhart helps us unpack the controversy the documentary has ignited over who should tell trans stories.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.