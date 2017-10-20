Why Victoria Cruz Is Seeking Justice for Marsha P. Johnson, “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT Movement”

Telling Marsha P. Johnson’s Story
We discuss the importance of trans perspectives in filmmaking and talk to activist Victoria Cruz about her role in Netflix’s new documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to trans activist Victoria Cruz about her role in David France’s documentary, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. But first, Slate’s Evan Urquhart helps us unpack the controversy the documentary has ignited over who should tell trans stories.
Check out:
- Victoria Cruz calls for others to #ValueTransLives in a video for the NYC Anti-Violence Project
- “What Would Trans Art Look Like if It Was Only Made by Trans People?” by Evan Urquhart
- Reina Gossett has accused David France of stealing her work, which France denies.
- Trailer for Happy Birthday, Marsha!, written and directed by Reina Gossett and Sasha Wortzel
- Reina Gossett’s op-ed for Teen Vogue on transgender storytelling, David France, and Netflix’s documentary
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson review from the A.V. Club
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli