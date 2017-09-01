 Steven Universe animator Ian Jones-Quartey on OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.

Steven Universe’s Ian Jones-Quartey on Finding Success in Animation: “It All Comes Down to the Work”

Sept. 1 2017 10:49 AM

Steven Universe Animator Ian Jones-Quartey on His New Show, OK K.O.!

Jones-Quartey talks to us about his new Cartoon Network series and what it takes to “make it” in the industry.

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and Cartoon Network.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to animator Ian Jones-Quartey about his new Cartoon Network show, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes. But first, we applaud Ed Skrein for setting himself apart from other white actors by turning down an Asian role in the Hellboy reboot.

