Steven Universe’s Ian Jones-Quartey on Finding Success in Animation: “It All Comes Down to the Work”

Steven Universe Animator Ian Jones-Quartey on His New Show, OK K.O.!
Jones-Quartey talks to us about his new Cartoon Network series and what it takes to “make it” in the industry.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to animator Ian Jones-Quartey about his new Cartoon Network show, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes. But first, we applaud Ed Skrein for setting himself apart from other white actors by turning down an Asian role in the Hellboy reboot.
- “Ed Skrein Leaves Hellboy Reboot After Casting Draws Whitewashing Backlash”
- Our previous episode about Ghost in the Shell and the whitewashing of Asian roles in Hollywood
- Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes
- Looney Tunes, which Ian thought was “the funniest thing [he’d] ever seen” as a kid
- One of Ian’s influences, his grandmother Theodosia Salome Okoh, was the designer of the flag of Ghana
- Slate’s review: “Steven Universe Is ‘Purple Lesbians From Space.’ It’s Also Love, Pain, Support, and Struggle.”
- A clip from Steven Universe featuring the Pizza family, which Ian modeled after members of his own family
- Ian is living proof that contrary to what people believe, going to CalArts isn’t the only way to break into animation.
- OK K.O.! villain Lord Boxman, voiced by legendary voice actor Jim Cummings
- Ian’s moment of feeling represented: Get Out
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli