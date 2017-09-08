Morgan Rhodes on Curating Sounds for Ava DuVernay, Dear White People, and More

Dear White People Music Supervisor Morgan Rhodes
On finding the right musical cues for some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the past few years.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Morgan Rhodes, a music supervisor who has curated sounds for some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the last few years, including Selma, Netflix’s Dear White People, and Queen Sugar. Also, we’ve got a brand new “Recognize” in honor of producer Veralyn’s newest TV obsession: Survivor’s Remorse.
A few of the songs discussed in this episode:
- Meshell Ndegeocello – “Oysters”
- The Brand New Heavies – “Never Stop”
- Mary J. Blige – “What’s the 411”
- Odetta – “Masters Of War”
- Martha Bass – “Walk With Me”
- Thelma Houston – “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning”
- Sia – “Breathe Me”
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli