Morgan Rhodes on Curating Sounds for Ava DuVernay, Dear White People, and More

Sept. 8 2017 12:43 PM

Dear White People Music Supervisor Morgan Rhodes

On finding the right musical cues for some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the past few years.

Morgan Rhodes

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Morgan Rhodes, a music supervisor who has curated sounds for some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the last few years, including Selma, Netflix’s Dear White People, and Queen Sugar. Also, we’ve got a brand new “Recognize” in honor of producer Veralyn’s newest TV obsession: Survivor’s Remorse.

A few of the songs discussed in this episode:

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.