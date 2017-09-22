Victoria & Abdul Star Ali Fazal on Crossing Over From Bollywood to Hollywood

Bollywood Star Ali Fazal
On crossing over to Hollywood, his new film Victoria & Abdul, and what it means to represent India at home and abroad.
It’s pledge season on Slate podcasts! Show your support for Represent—and get ad-free podcasts, bonus content, and even more great perks—by signing up for Slate Plus at Slate.com/representplus.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris sits down with Bollywood star Ali Fazal to discuss his new film, Victoria & Abdul, in which he stars opposite Judi Dench. And Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci shares her “Pre-Woke Watching” story, about a little-known Disney film called The Ugly Dachshund.
Check out:
- The Ugly Dachshund
- BuzzFeed asks, “Are These Disney Movies Racist?”
- Victoria & Abdul review in the Hollywood Reporter
- Ali Fazal tells the Telegraph India what made him start acting
- Masaan, the film that won prestigious awards at the Cannes Film Festival but “flopped” in India
- Ali Fazal in HuffPost India discussing what he heard from a director: “I don’t know what to tell my distributors [about you]. You’re not a commercial hero, nor indie/arthouse favourite, nor a Hollywood export.”
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli