Victoria & Abdul Star Ali Fazal on Crossing Over From Bollywood to Hollywood

 Bollywood star Ali Fazal on his new film, Victoria & Abdul.

Sept. 22 2017 7:45 AM

On crossing over to Hollywood, his new film Victoria & Abdul, and what it means to represent India at home and abroad.

Ali Fazal

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo via Robin Marchant/Getty Images for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris sits down with Bollywood star Ali Fazal to discuss his new film, Victoria & Abdul, in which he stars opposite Judi Dench. And Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci shares her “Pre-Woke Watching” story, about a little-known Disney film called The Ugly Dachshund.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.