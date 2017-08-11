 Whose Streets? and Anika Noni Rose on Represent.

“It’s a Gift”: Anika Noni Rose on What Voicing Disney’s First Black Princess Has Meant to Her

“It’s a Gift”: Anika Noni Rose on What Voicing Disney’s First Black Princess Has Meant to Her

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Aug. 11 2017 12:46 PM

Whose Streets? and Anika Noni Rose

We unpack the powerful Ferguson documentary with Slate’s chief political correspondent and talk to Rose about Power and princesses.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET.
Anika Noni Rose.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Anika Noni Rose about her latest, game-changing role on the hit Starz series Power and the impact that voicing the first black Disney Princess has had on her. Also, Slate’s chief political correspondent, Jamelle Bouie, joins us to discuss the new documentary Whose Streets?

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at mailto:represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.