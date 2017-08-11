“It’s a Gift”: Anika Noni Rose on What Voicing Disney’s First Black Princess Has Meant to Her

Whose Streets? and Anika Noni Rose
We unpack the powerful Ferguson documentary with Slate’s chief political correspondent and talk to Rose about Power and princesses.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Anika Noni Rose about her latest, game-changing role on the hit Starz series Power and the impact that voicing the first black Disney Princess has had on her. Also, Slate’s chief political correspondent, Jamelle Bouie, joins us to discuss the new documentary Whose Streets?
Check out:
- Director Sabaah Folayan discusses her documentary, Whose Streets?, in Elle
- Dana Stevens questions who gets to make art out of black pain in Slate
- NPR’s look at how the NAACP is striving to stay relevant a century after its founding
- How Courtney Kemp Agboh runs Power, with 50 Cent’s input
- “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog
