The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in the Reunion Episode and Season Finale

The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in the Reunion Episode and Season Finale

Aug. 9 2017 12:20 PM

The Represent Rose: Part 4

As Rachel Lindsay’s search for love comes to an end, we recap the Bachelorette finale and look back at how the season handled race and representation.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by ABC, @Disney.
Rachel with her new fiancé, Bryan.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by ABC, @Disney.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap the final two episodes of The Bachelorette and decide whether the season deserves a rose for representation.

