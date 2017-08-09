The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in the Reunion Episode and Season Finale

The Represent Rose: Part 4
As Rachel Lindsay’s search for love comes to an end, we recap the Bachelorette finale and look back at how the season handled race and representation.
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap the final two episodes of The Bachelorette and decide whether the season deserves a rose for representation.
Check out:
- Robin’s piece in Slate after the finale: “The Heartbreaking First Black Bachelorette”
- The Bachelorette’s Eric Bigger on Rachel Lindsay’s decision to choose Bryan
- Why Robin and Veralyn heart Eric Bigger even more now: his beard
- “Reclaiming My Time: Maxine Waters’s Beleaguered Congressional Hearing Led to a Mighty Meme” in Vox
- Robin’s first Slate Bachelorette piece, “Black, Single, and Waiting”
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli