 An interview with The Bachelorette’s Eric Bigger on the Represent Rose.

The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: Eric Bigger on Life After the Show and the Role Race Played

Aug. 30 2017 1:31 PM

The Represent Rose: The Epilogue

Robin and Veralyn interview Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger and his aunt, fan favorite Verna Myers, about life after the show and the role that race played this season.

 

Eric Bigger on The Bachelorette
Eric Bigger

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by ABC, Disney.

 

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, chat with Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger and his aunt, Verna Myers.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli