The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: Eric Bigger on Life After the Show and the Role Race Played

The Represent Rose: The Epilogue
Robin and Veralyn interview Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger and his aunt, fan favorite Verna Myers, about life after the show and the role that race played this season.
Advertisement
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, chat with Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger and his aunt, Verna Myers.
Check out:
- Robin’s first Slate Bachelorette piece, “Black, Single, and Waiting” and why she was ultimately disappointed by how the season portrayed black love
- Robin writes about her search for black love on screen for the Crunk Feminist Collective
- The memorable moment when Eric told Rachel “I love you”
- Why Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, the couple who fell in love on Nick’s season of The Bachelor, broke up
- Verna’s TED Talk: “How to Overcome Our Biases? Walk Boldly Toward Them”
- Verna’s website
- Eric’s “The Cap Trap” line, which features inspirational quotes such as “It’s Miracle Season”
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli