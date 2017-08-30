The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: Eric Bigger on Life After the Show and the Role Race Played

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by ABC, Disney.

Advertisement



On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, chat with Bachelorette contestant Eric Bigger and his aunt, Verna Myers.

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.