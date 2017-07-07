 Showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett talks One Day at a Time and Devious Maids.

Why It Matters That One Day at a Time’s LGBTQ Storyline Is More Than a “Very Special Episode”

Why It Matters That One Day at a Time’s LGBTQ Storyline Is More Than a “Very Special Episode”

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
July 7 2017 10:46 AM

One Day at a Time Showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett

On how the Netflix sitcom seeks to represent a variety of Latino experiences, from those in the LGBTQ community to military veterans.

Gloria Calderon Kellett
Gloria Calderon Kellett

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett about how her personal experiences influence her work, diversity in the writers’ room, and the controversy surrounding her previous show, Devious Maids. And in our “Pre-Woke Watching” segment, Panoply producer Renay Richardson reflects on some problematic aspects of Sex and the City.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.