Why It Matters That One Day at a Time’s LGBTQ Storyline Is More Than a “Very Special Episode”

One Day at a Time Showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett
On how the Netflix sitcom seeks to represent a variety of Latino experiences, from those in the LGBTQ community to military veterans.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett about how her personal experiences influence her work, diversity in the writers’ room, and the controversy surrounding her previous show, Devious Maids. And in our “Pre-Woke Watching” segment, Panoply producer Renay Richardson reflects on some problematic aspects of Sex and the City.
Advertisement
Check out:
- The Sex and the City episode Renay discussed, “The Big Time”
- Our previous conversation with EGOT winner Rita Moreno, star of One Day at a Time
- An overview of the backlash Kellett’s previous show, Devious Maids, received for allegedly perpetuating “Latina stereotypes”
- Norman Lear on teaming up with Kellett to remake One Day at a Time
- Aisha’s review of Black-ish’s post-Trump episode
- Latino Rebels’ case for using Latinx rather than Latino
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli