The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down In Episodes 7–9

July 26 2017 3:34 PM

The Represent Rose: Part 3

We discuss The Bachelorette’s hometown dates and check in on how the show is balancing its fairy-tale premise with the real pressures surrounding race and dating.

Rachel Lindsay
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by ABC/Rodrigo Varela and Thinkstock.

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap episodes 7–9 of The Bachelorette.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli