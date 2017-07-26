The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down In Episodes 7–9

The Represent Rose: Part 3
We discuss The Bachelorette’s hometown dates and check in on how the show is balancing its fairy-tale premise with the real pressures surrounding race and dating.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap episodes 7–9 of The Bachelorette.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Robin’s piece about The Bachelorette in Slate: “Black, Single, and Waiting”
- Eric’s Aunty Vernā Myers’ TED talk: “How to overcome our biases? Walk boldly toward them”
- Bachelorette star Peter's high school yearbook quote
- Writer Candice Benbow’s response to Jay Z’s 4:44 album
- “The Bachelorette Ratings Are Falling Hard” in BuzzFeed News
- The July 17 episode of The Bachelorette was a ratings high for the season.
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli