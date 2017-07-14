 Hawaii Five-0’s pay equity dispute and controversy surrounding Kumail Nanjiani’s The Big Sick.

Unpacking Muslim American Identity and Interracial Relationships in Kumail Nanjiani’s New Rom-Com

Unpacking Muslim American Identity and Interracial Relationships in Kumail Nanjiani’s New Rom-Com

July 14 2017 12:28 PM

Hawaii Five-0 and The Big Sick

We unpack the controversy surrounding Hawaii Five-0’s recent cast departures before diving into a discussion on Muslim American identity and interracial relationships in Kumail Nanjiani’s new romantic comedy.

Kumail Nanjiani in The Big Sick.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Ahmed Ali Akbar, host of the BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something, for a discussion about Muslim representation and interracial relationships in Kumail Nanjiani’s new romantic comedy, The Big Sick. But first, Vulture’s Alex Jung helps us unpack the Hawaii Five-0 controversy that followed reports that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park left the show over unequal pay.

Plusses and Deltas for this week:

( + ) Aisha loves that Ava DuVernay is making a Netflix miniseries about the Central Park Five. Alex is happy to hear that Lucy Liu will direct the Season 2 premiere of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Advertisement

( ∆ ) Aisha is rolling her eyes at the upcoming film Blind, in which Alec Baldwin plays a novelist blinded in a car crash. After hearing that Showtime is rebooting The L Word, Alex would like to see an industry shift away from sequels, franchises, and reboots and toward telling new stories.

