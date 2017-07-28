Girls Trip Doesn’t Just Let Black Women Be Raunchy—It Revels in It

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen about her new show Midnight, Texas, a supernatural drama based on the book series by True Blood author Charlaine Harris. But first, Brittany Luse of Gimlet’s The Nod joins the show to discuss the unapologetically raunchy Girls Trip.

