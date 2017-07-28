Girls Trip Doesn’t Just Let Black Women Be Raunchy—It Revels in It

Girls Trip and Monica Owusu-Breen
We discuss the box-office hit starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah. Then, an interview with the showrunner of Midnight, Texas about her career and the NBC supernatural drama.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen about her new show Midnight, Texas, a supernatural drama based on the book series by True Blood author Charlaine Harris. But first, Brittany Luse of Gimlet’s The Nod joins the show to discuss the unapologetically raunchy Girls Trip.
Our live show is coming up! Get your tickets to see Represent at the Speak Up, Rise Up Festival on Aug. 16 here.
Check out:
- Aisha’s review of Girls Trip in Slate
- Variety’s Peter Debruge maybe wasn’t the right critic to review Girls Trip
- Here’s why Girls Trip’s box-office success should give its stars the overdue opportunities they deserve
- The series of Charlaine Harris books that Midnight, Texas is based on: Midnight Crossroad, Day Shift, and Night Shift
- Best-selling author Charlaine Harris on what to expect from Midnight, Texas
- Aisha on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour this week talking Girls Trip and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli