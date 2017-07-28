 Girls Trip and an interview with Midnight, Texas showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen.

Girls Trip Doesn’t Just Let Black Women Be Raunchy—It Revels in It

Girls Trip Doesn’t Just Let Black Women Be Raunchy—It Revels in It

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
July 28 2017 1:49 PM

Girls Trip and Monica Owusu-Breen

We discuss the box-office hit starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah. Then, an interview with the showrunner of Midnight, Texas about her career and the NBC supernatural drama.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures.
Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish star in Girls Trip.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen about her new show Midnight, Texas, a supernatural drama based on the book series by True Blood author Charlaine Harris. But first, Brittany Luse of Gimlet’s The Nod joins the show to discuss the unapologetically raunchy Girls Trip.

Our live show is coming up! Get your tickets to see Represent at the Speak Up, Rise Up Festival on Aug. 16 here.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.