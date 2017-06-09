 Wonder Woman’s opening weekend and an interview with Everything, Everything director Stella Meghie.

Everything, Everything Director Stella Meghie on the Rarity of Black Female Protagonists in YA Fiction

June 9 2017 12:49 PM

Everything, Everything Director Stella Meghie

On making the leap from indie films, the rarity of black female protagonists in YA, and addressing criticism about how her new movie portrays disability.

Director Stella Meghie
Director Stella Meghie

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Stella Meghie, the director behind the Amandla Stenberg–starred big screen adaptation of YA best-seller Everything, Everything. But first, the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg joins us to discuss what Wonder Woman’s super box-office performance means for the future.

Check out:

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.