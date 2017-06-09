Everything, Everything Director Stella Meghie on the Rarity of Black Female Protagonists in YA Fiction

Everything, Everything Director Stella Meghie
On making the leap from indie films, the rarity of black female protagonists in YA, and addressing criticism about how her new movie portrays disability.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Stella Meghie, the director behind the Amandla Stenberg–starred big screen adaptation of YA best-seller Everything, Everything. But first, the Washington Post’s Alyssa Rosenberg joins us to discuss what Wonder Woman’s super box-office performance means for the future.
Check out:
- Alyssa on how Wonder Woman reminds us what feminism has to offer women and men alike
- What critics have to say about Wonder Woman
- Trailer for Everything, Everything
- Stella Meghie’s indie debut Jean of the Joneses
- Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
- “What Everything, Everything Gets Wrong About Living As a Disabled Person” in Teen Vogue
- The Everything, Everything soundtrack, which Aisha loves
- Amandla Stenberg talking teen romance in Everything, Everything on NPR
- And if you’ve never seen it, here’s Amandla’s viral video “Don't Cash Crop On My Cornrows”
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli