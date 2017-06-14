 Recapping the first three episodes of The Bachelorette and Rachel Lindsay’s quest for love.

The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 1–3

The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 1–3

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
June 14 2017 3:27 PM

The Represent Rose: Part 1

In our first Bachelorette recap, we discuss everything that’s happened so far on ABC’s “historic” new season, which follows Rachel Lindsay’s quest for love.

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

© ABC

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap Episodes 1–3 of The Bachelorette.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli