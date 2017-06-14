The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 1–3

The Represent Rose: Part 1
In our first Bachelorette recap, we discuss everything that’s happened so far on ABC’s “historic” new season, which follows Rachel Lindsay’s quest for love.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap Episodes 1–3 of The Bachelorette.
Check out:
- Robin’s Slate Bachelorette piece: “Black, Single, and Waiting”
- How the ratings of this seasons of The Bachelorette compare with previous seasons
- A few reasons why (as of today) both Veralyn and Robin are #TeamEric
- If you must: Lee Garrett’s racist tweets exposed
- FiveThirtyEight’s tips on how to spot a front-runner on The Bachelor or Bachelorette
- The full story on why Bachelor in Paradise is shutting down production for next season
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli