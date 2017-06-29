The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 4–6

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via ABC.

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap episodes 4–6 of The Bachelorette.

