The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 4–6

The Represent Rose: Part 2
In our latest Bachelorette recap, we discuss the feud between Lee and Kenny, check in on the Bachelor in Paradise controversy, and predict who we think will make Rachel’s final four.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap episodes 4–6 of The Bachelorette.
Check out:
- Rachel Lindsay on all the drama and love so far on The Bachelorette
- Vlogger Jay Smooth on how to tell someone they sound racist in a productive way
- This is Matt from The Bachelorette
- Slate’s Christina Cauterucci on why the Bachelor in Paradise sexual assault allegations make the franchise’s entire premise seem more sinister
- Contestant Corinne Olympios’ statement about the incident: “I am a victim”
- “Bachelor in Paradise Damage Control Only Makes the Show Look Worse” in Vanity Fair
- Warner Bros’ investigation finds no evidence of sexual misconduct on the Bachelor in Paradise set
- DeMario Jackson says the Bachelor in Paradise scandal made his mother “cry every day”
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli