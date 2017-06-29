 Recapping episodes 4, 5, and 6 of The Bachelorette, including Kenny and Lee’s feud.

The (Black) Bachelorette Recap: What Went Down in Episodes 4–6

June 29 2017 3:20 PM

The Represent Rose: Part 2

In our latest Bachelorette recap, we discuss the feud between Lee and Kenny, check in on the Bachelor in Paradise controversy, and predict who we think will make Rachel’s final four.

170629_REP_Bachelorette-Pt2
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via ABC.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate producer Veralyn Williams and Robin M. Boylorn, an associate professor at the University of Alabama and member of the Crunk Feminist Collective, recap episodes 4–6 of The Bachelorette.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli