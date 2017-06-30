 Nefertite Nguvu on her indie film, In the Morning.

Indie Filmmaker Nefertite Nguvu on Her Five-Year Journey to Making In the Morning

June 30 2017 11:54 AM

On her long journey making and distributing her new film, In the Morning.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Danessa Myricks.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to up-and-coming indie filmmaker Nefertite Nguvu about her film, In the Morning, which explores the love lives and friendships of a group of black professional Brooklynites. And writer Corey Atad joins the show to discuss Sofia Coppola’s latest film, The Beguiled.

Check out:

Films that inspire Nefertite:

