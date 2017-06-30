Indie Filmmaker Nefertite Nguvu on Her Five-Year Journey to Making In the Morning

Indie Filmmaker Nefertite Nguvu
On her long journey making and distributing her new film, In the Morning.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to up-and-coming indie filmmaker Nefertite Nguvu about her film, In the Morning, which explores the love lives and friendships of a group of black professional Brooklynites. And writer Corey Atad joins the show to discuss Sofia Coppola’s latest film, The Beguiled.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Corey’s piece on how Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled omits the black characters in its source material and whitewashes its tale of the Civil War–era South
- The Daily Beast's Ira Madison III on Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled controversy and “what we expect from white directors”
- In the Morning, now available to stream
- How Kathleen Collins’ daughter kept her late mother's career alive in Vogue
- The Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, Hollywood Africans, that Nefertite’s production company is named after
Films that inspire Nefertite:
- The Conformist (1970) by Bernardo Bertolucci
- Losing Ground (1982) by Kathleen Collins
- She's Gotta Have It (1986) by Spike Lee
- Daughters of the Dust (1991) by Julie Dash
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli