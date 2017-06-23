GLOW Star Betty Gilpin Talks Being Typecast and Finding Empowerment Through Wrestling

 Betty Gilpin on her new Netflix wrestling comedy GLOW.

June 23 2017

On her new Netflix comedy, being typecast in Hollywood, and finding empowerment through wrestling.

Betty Gilpin.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Starz.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Betty Gilpin about her new Netflix comedy, GLOW, which follows a group of misfit women who reinvent themselves as professional wrestlers in the 1980s. And in our “Pre-Woke Watching” segment, Slate’s science editor Susan Matthews reflects on a show that was integral to her adolescence and young adulthood: Gilmore Girls.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.