GLOW Star Betty Gilpin Talks Being Typecast and Finding Empowerment Through Wrestling

GLOW Star Betty Gilpin
On her new Netflix comedy, being typecast in Hollywood, and finding empowerment through wrestling.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Betty Gilpin about her new Netflix comedy, GLOW, which follows a group of misfit women who reinvent themselves as professional wrestlers in the 1980s. And in our “Pre-Woke Watching” segment, Slate’s science editor Susan Matthews reflects on a show that was integral to her adolescence and young adulthood: Gilmore Girls.
Check out:
- Willa Paskin’s review of the Netflix Gilmore Girls reboot in Slate
- The New York Times review of GLOW
- The original 1985 pilot for GLOW
- Grantland’s (very) concise history of racism in wrestling
- Aisha on how Trump’s election got minorities preparing to fight for their lives
