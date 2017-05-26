 Represent discusses the new season of The Bachelorette with first black lead Rachel Lindsay.

How Long Can The Bachelorette’s “Historic” New Season Avoid Talking About Race?

How Long Can The Bachelorette’s “Historic” New Season Avoid Talking About Race?

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
May 26 2017 10:43 AM

The First Black Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay is looking for love on a “historic” new season.

Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Why Oh Why host Andrea Silenzi and Jezebel’s Kara Brown to discuss ABC’s first black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. It’s a landmark moment for the Bachelor franchise, but how long can the show avoid openly talking about race? And on our “Recognize” segment, Slate editorial assistant (and Represent’s social media guru) Marissa Martinelli shares what she loves about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

 

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.