How Long Can The Bachelorette’s “Historic” New Season Avoid Talking About Race?

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Why Oh Why host Andrea Silenzi and Jezebel’s Kara Brown to discuss ABC’s first black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. It’s a landmark moment for the Bachelor franchise, but how long can the show avoid openly talking about race? And on our “Recognize” segment, Slate editorial assistant (and Represent’s social media guru) Marissa Martinelli shares what she loves about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.