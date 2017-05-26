How Long Can The Bachelorette’s “Historic” New Season Avoid Talking About Race?

The First Black Bachelorette
Rachel Lindsay is looking for love on a “historic” new season.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Why Oh Why host Andrea Silenzi and Jezebel’s Kara Brown to discuss ABC’s first black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. It’s a landmark moment for the Bachelor franchise, but how long can the show avoid openly talking about race? And on our “Recognize” segment, Slate editorial assistant (and Represent’s social media guru) Marissa Martinelli shares what she loves about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Check out:
- Willa Paskin on why Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is peak Peak TV in Slate
- Rachel Bloom singing “Sexy French Depression” on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Why Oh Why’s “As Seen On TV” episode, which discusses reality show dating
- In Slate, Robin M. Boylorn looks back at how the Bachelor franchise has treated blackness in the past
- The New York Times on the fraught racial dynamics in the Bachelorette premiere
- A look at Rachel’s hometown date on last season of The Bachelorette
- Some of the ways in which former Bachelor Juan Pablo’s season went downhill
- The reality show I Love New York
- UnREAL, the scripted drama that parodies the chaos surrounding a dating competition program
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli