 MTV Decoded host Franchesca Ramsey talks her new Comedy Central pilot, Twitter trolls, and more live from the Tribeca Film Festival.

How Comedian and Activist Franchesca Ramsey Became a Master at Shutting Down Twitter Trolls

April 28 2017 12:14 PM

Live From the Tribeca Film Festival With MTV Decoded Host Franchesca Ramsey

The comedian and YouTube personality talks shutting down Twitter trolls, writing for The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, and her new Comedy Central pilot.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Franchesca Ramsey/Chescalocs.

Listen to Represent:

On this week’s episode, Represent is live from the Tribeca Film Festival. Aisha Harris talks to MTV Decoded host Franchesca Ramsey about her experiences as a comedian, writer, YouTube personality, and activist.

