How Comedian and Activist Franchesca Ramsey Became a Master at Shutting Down Twitter Trolls

On this week’s episode, Represent is live from the Tribeca Film Festival. Aisha Harris talks to MTV Decoded host Franchesca Ramsey about her experiences as a comedian, writer, YouTube personality, and activist.

