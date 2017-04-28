How Comedian and Activist Franchesca Ramsey Became a Master at Shutting Down Twitter Trolls

Live From the Tribeca Film Festival With MTV Decoded Host Franchesca Ramsey
The comedian and YouTube personality talks shutting down Twitter trolls, writing for The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, and her new Comedy Central pilot.
Listen to Represent:
On this week’s episode, Represent is live from the Tribeca Film Festival. Aisha Harris talks to MTV Decoded host Franchesca Ramsey about her experiences as a comedian, writer, YouTube personality, and activist.
Advertisement
Check out:
- An NBC News interview with Franchesca about her new Comedy Central pilot
- “Shit White Girls Say ... to Black Girls”
- “Are Fried Chicken & Watermelon Racist?” on MTV Decoded
- Franchesca on The Nightly Show
- Aisha’s interview with Larry Wilmore on the first-ever episode of Represent
- Franchesca’s YouTube channel dedicated to natural hair
- The British sitcom Chewing Gum, created by and starring Michaela Coel
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli