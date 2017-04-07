 Marlee Matlin on deaf representation in Hollywood, her historic Oscar win, and more.

Marlee Matlin on Deaf Representation and What Has Changed in Hollywood Since Her Historic Oscar Win

Marlee Matlin on Deaf Representation and What Has Changed in Hollywood Since Her Historic Oscar Win

April 7 2017

Oscar-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin

On her incredible career and advocating for deaf and disability representation on screen.

This week on Represent, Aisha Harris talks to actress Marlee Matlin about her recent guest spot on The Magicians, her 30+ years in Hollywood, and her advocacy for deaf representation on screen. But first, Slate web designer Derreck Johnson shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story about noticing colorism in movies like House Party and Coming to America.

Don’t miss Represent live at the Tribeca Film Festival

For the first time ever, Slate will be bringing two live shows to The Tribeca Film Festival: Represent with Aisha Harris on April 24 at 6:45 p.m. and Trumpcast on April 30 at 8:15 p.m. For more information and tickets visit slate.com/live.

