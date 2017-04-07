Marlee Matlin on Deaf Representation and What Has Changed in Hollywood Since Her Historic Oscar Win

Oscar-Winning Actress Marlee Matlin
On her incredible career and advocating for deaf and disability representation on screen.
This week on Represent, Aisha Harris talks to actress Marlee Matlin about her recent guest spot on The Magicians, her 30+ years in Hollywood, and her advocacy for deaf representation on screen. But first, Slate web designer Derreck Johnson shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story about noticing colorism in movies like House Party and Coming to America.
- Eddie Murphy’s classic 1988 comedy Coming to America
- Aisha’s interview with Tichina Arnold on the politics of colorism and her favorite moments on Martin
- Marlee Matlin as the owner of a BuzzFeed-style clickbait site on The Magicians
- Slate contributor Pilot Viruet’s case for The Magicians as compelling television
- Matlin on Hollywood’s portrayal of people with disabilities
- Switched at Birth
- Why Switched at Birth is breakthrough TV
