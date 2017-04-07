Marlee Matlin on Deaf Representation and What Has Changed in Hollywood Since Her Historic Oscar Win

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Eike Schroter/Syfy.

This week on Represent, Aisha Harris talks to actress Marlee Matlin about her recent guest spot on The Magicians , her 30+ years in Hollywood, and her advocacy for deaf representation on screen. But first, Slate web designer Derreck Johnson shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story about noticing colorism in movies like House Party and Coming to America.

