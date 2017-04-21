 Brown Girls creators Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey on their critically acclaimed web series.

The Creators of Brown Girls on Celebrating Female Friendships and Why You Shouldn’t Compare Them to Lena Dunham

April 21 2017 12:28 PM

Brown Girls Creators Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey

On the series that have inspired them, telling queer millennials’ stories, and hiring people of color behind the camera.

Sonia Denis as Patricia in Brown Girls.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brown Girls.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Brown Girls writer Fatimah Asghar and director Sam Bailey about their critically-acclaimed web series, the shows that inspire them, and hiring people of color both in front of and behind the camera. But first, “Every Single Word creator Dylan Marron shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story about revisiting Will & Grace.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.