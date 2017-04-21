The Creators of Brown Girls on Celebrating Female Friendships and Why You Shouldn’t Compare Them to Lena Dunham

Brown Girls Creators Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey
On the series that have inspired them, telling queer millennials’ stories, and hiring people of color behind the camera.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Brown Girls writer Fatimah Asghar and director Sam Bailey about their critically-acclaimed web series, the shows that inspire them, and hiring people of color both in front of and behind the camera. But first, “Every Single Word” creator Dylan Marron shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story about revisiting Will & Grace.
Check out:
- Will & Grace’s special election-themed reunion
- Sam Bailey’s web series, You’re So Talented
- The film Newlyweeds, which was a visual inspiration for Brown Girls
- The Berlin-based web series Polyglots
- The Indian web series Ladies Room
- Find Represent’s theme song, “Magic,” on the excellent new album from Midtown Social
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli