A Candid Conversation With Dylan Marron, Creator of “Every Single Word Spoken by a Person of Color in [Title]”

“Every Single Word” Creator Dylan Marron
The actor, writer, and video producer on his viral video series and calling out lack of representation in Hollywood.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Dylan Marron, the creator of the blog and viral video series “Every Single Word,” which compiles all of the lines spoken by people of color in popular movies and television—with eye-opening results. Also, John Raphael Oliveira, co-host of A Brit And A Yank, returns to the show to discuss Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, including its gay and feminist moments.
Check out:
- Aisha’s review of Beauty and the Beast in Slate
- The animated Beauty and the Beast’s screenwriter, Linda Woolverton, on making Belle a different kind of Disney heroine
- Marissa Martinelli on why Beauty and the Beast’s gay character is not as revolutionary as the hype suggested
- How drag legend Divine inspired the Little Mermaid’s Ursula
- “An Exclusively Gay Breakdown of Beauty and the Beast’s Would-Be Queer Moment”
- The box-office records Beauty and the Beast broke, including for the biggest debut of all time for a female-fueled film
- Every Single Word Spoken by a Person of Color in [Film/TV Show Title]
- Aisha’s post on “Every Single Word”: A Brilliant Video Series Shows Just How Few Words Are Spoken by People of Color in Movies
Pluses and Deltas for this week:
( + ) Aisha loves Nerdist’s Beauty and the Beast parody ”Belle and Boujee.” And John appreciates the diversity of the cast of CBS’ The Good Fight.
( ∆ ) Aisha is giving Josh Gad side-eye for avoiding a marriage equality question at Beauty and the Beast’s Sydney premiere. And John points out that The Good Fight is only available on CBS All Access, instead of on network TV—which means fewer people will see it.
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.