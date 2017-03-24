A Candid Conversation With Dylan Marron, Creator of “Every Single Word Spoken by a Person of Color in [Title]”

Photo illustration by Slate. Still of Dylan Marron/YouTube.

Listen to Represent:

Advertisement



On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Dylan Marron, the creator of the blog and viral video series “Every Single Word,” which compiles all of the lines spoken by people of color in popular movies and television—with eye-opening results. Also, John Raphael Oliveira, co-host of A Brit And A Yank, returns to the show to discuss Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, including its gay and feminist moments.

Check out:

Pluses and Deltas for this week:

Advertisement



( ∆ ) Aisha is giving Josh Gad side-eye for avoiding a marriage equality question at Beauty and the Beast’s Sydney premiere. And John points out that The Good Fight is only available on CBS All Access, instead of on network TV—which means fewer people will see it.

Represent is brought to you by Showstopper, a new podcast from Spotify. Showstopper answers the question “how did that awesome song end up in that great show?” Listen to Showstopper and your favorite music on the Spotify mobile app for free now.

And by the New Yorker. As a special offer for our listeners, for just $12, you’ll get 12 weeks of the New Yorker magazine plus unrestricted digital access. Visit NewYorker.com/go/REPRESENT to subscribe.

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.