Joi McMillon on Making Moonlight and Her Historic Oscar Nomination

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Moonlight co-editor Joi McMillon about her path to becoming the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar in her field—and only the second black person ever nominated in the Best Film Editing category. But first, on this week’s segment of “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar,” we talk West Side Story with Turner Classic Movies host Tiffany Vazquez.

