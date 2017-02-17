Joi McMillon on Making Moonlight and Her Historic Oscar Nomination

Moonlight Editor Joi McMillon
On her journey to becoming the first black woman nominated for a Best Film Editing Oscar.
Listen to Represent:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Moonlight co-editor Joi McMillon about her path to becoming the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar in her field—and only the second black person ever nominated in the Best Film Editing category. But first, on this week’s segment of “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar,” we talk West Side Story with Turner Classic Movies host Tiffany Vazquez.
Join our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversation by using #OscarsRepresent.
Check out:
- Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar 2017
- West Side Story as Cinema: The Making and Impact of an American Masterpiece by Ernesto R. Acevedo-Muñoz
- Rita Moreno winning Best Supporting Actress in 1962
- Variety’s look at minority workers and the fight against below-the-line bias
- Moonlight director Barry Jenkins on a previous episode of Represent
- Indiewire’s interview with Moonlight editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders
- The cast and director of Lemon discuss the film with the Hollywood Reporter
- “Moonlight Has One of the Best Food Scenes of the Year” in Bon Appétit
- The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
Represent is brought to you by Blue Apron. Blue Apron’s meal kits are delivered right to your door, and make cooking at home easy. Get your first three meals free by going to BlueApron.com/REPRESENT.
And by GoFundMe. Students across the country are using GoFundMe to help pay for college. GoFundMe makes it easy to fundraise for any school expenses. For a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, go to GoFundMe.com/REPRESENT.
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.