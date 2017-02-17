 Oscar-nominated film editor Joi McMillon on making Moonlight.

Joi McMillon on Making Moonlight and Her Historic Oscar Nomination

Joi McMillon on Making Moonlight and Her Historic Oscar Nomination

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Feb. 17 2017 10:50 AM

Moonlight Editor Joi McMillon

On her journey to becoming the first black woman nominated for a Best Film Editing Oscar.

3000x3000_PANOPLY_Represent-20161011

Listen to Represent:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Moonlight co-editor Joi McMillon about her path to becoming the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar in her field—and only the second black person ever nominated in the Best Film Editing category. But first, on this week’s segment of “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar,” we talk West Side Story with Turner Classic Movies host Tiffany Vazquez.

Join our “Guess Who’s Coming to Oscar” conversation by using #OscarsRepresent.

Check out:

Advertisement

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

Represent is brought to you by Blue Apron. Blue Apron’s meal kits are delivered right to your door, and make cooking at home easy. Get your first three meals free by going to BlueApron.com/REPRESENT.

And by GoFundMe. Students across the country are using GoFundMe to help pay for college. GoFundMe makes it easy to fundraise for any school expenses. For a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, go to GoFundMe.com/REPRESENT.

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Don’t forget to like us on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our social media is run by Marissa Martinelli.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.