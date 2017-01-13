 Rita Moreno on Netflix’s One Day at a Time on Slate’s Represent podcast.

Represent: Actress Rita Moreno on Her New Show, One Day at a Time

Represent: Actress Rita Moreno on Her New Show, One Day at a Time

Represent
Jan. 13 2017

One Day at a Time's Rita Moreno

The legendary EGOT winner on her new Netflix show, overcoming depression, and being a Latina woman in Hollywood.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to Rita Moreno about her new Netflix show, One Day at a Time, overcoming depression, and being a Latina woman in Hollywood.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.