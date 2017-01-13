Represent: Actress Rita Moreno on Her New Show, One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time’s Rita Moreno
The legendary EGOT winner on her new Netflix show, overcoming depression, and being a Latina woman in Hollywood.
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to Rita Moreno about her new Netflix show, One Day at a Time, overcoming depression, and being a Latina woman in Hollywood.
Check out:
- Rita Moreno’s performance schedule: a series of lectures and cabaret
- Popular Rita Moreno and The Electric Company videos
- Slate’s “Norman Lear Sitcoms All in the Family, the Jeffersons, and More May Be Due for a Reboot”
Production by Veralyn Williams