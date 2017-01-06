Capturing Visual Styles With Ruth E. Carter
The two-time Oscar nominee behind Do the Right Thing on capturing the perfect visual styles for Spike Lee, Joss Whedon, and more.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to Ruth E. Carter about designing costumes for Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, Joss Whedon’s Serenity, and more. Also, Panoply senior producer A.C. Valdez shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story.
Check out:
- Slate’s review of Luke Cage
- An episode from the Panoply podcast Show About Race, “Our National Conversation About Conversations About Race”
- Disney’s The Jungle Book (1967)
- Slate’s 50 greatest movies by black directors, seven of which Ruth E. Carter costume designed.
- Aisha’s story in Slate, “The Making of an American Girl”
Production by Veralyn Williams.