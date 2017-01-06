Capturing Visual Styles With Ruth E. Carter

 Capturing visual styles with costume designer Ruth E. Carter, on Represent.

Jan. 6 2017 11:12 AM

The two-time Oscar nominee behind Do the Right Thing on capturing the perfect visual styles for Spike Lee, Joss Whedon, and more.

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer Aisha Harris talks to Ruth E. Carter about designing costumes for Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, Joss Whedon’s Serenity, and more. Also, Panoply senior producer A.C. Valdez shares his “Pre-Woke Watching” story.

Production by Veralyn Williams.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.