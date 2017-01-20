Represent Talks to (A)sexual Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker About Depictions of Asexuality on Screen

(A)sexual Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker
From a 2011 documentary to today’s BoJack Horseman, depictions of asexuals on screen.
On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer, Aisha Harris talks to David Jay and Angela Tucker, the star and director, respectively, of the 2011 documentary (A)sexual; as well as three members of the asexual community.
Check out:
- Slate: “Asexuality and Intersex Conditions Are Television’s New Frontier”
- USA’s Sirens: Brian and Voodoo on Season 2, Episode 1
- Netflix’s BoJack Horseman: Todd Chavez comes out as asexual on Season 3, Episode 12
- Fox’s House: House “successfully disproves” asexuality on Season 8, Episode 9
- Resources from the Asexual Visibility and Education Network
Production by Veralyn Williams