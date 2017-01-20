 (A)sexual’s David Jay and Angela Tucker talk depictions of asexuality on Represent podcast.

Represent Talks to (A)sexual Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker About Depictions of Asexuality on Screen

Represent Talks to (A)sexual Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker About Depictions of Asexuality on Screen

Jan. 20 2017

(A)sexual Star and Director David Jay and Angela Tucker

From a 2011 documentary to today’s BoJack Horseman, depictions of asexuals on screen.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Slate culture writer, Aisha Harris talks to David Jay and Angela Tucker, the star and director, respectively, of the 2011 documentary (A)sexual; as well as three members of the asexual community.

Production by Veralyn Williams

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.