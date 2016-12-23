The Hawaiian Renaissance, Lilo & Stitch, and More Outtakes From Represent’s Moana Episode

More on Disney’s Moana With Nate Chinen
The conversation continues with a discussion of the Hawaiian Renaissance and Lilo & Stitch in this special outtake.
Listen to Represent:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in a New Tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Advertisement
On this episode of Represent, we give you more from our conversation on Moana, Disney’s new musical film inspired by Polynesian mythology, with New York Times and Jazz Times music writer Nate Chinen.
Check out:
- Represent’s Moana episode: Disney and Representation
- Slate: “A Whole New World” by Dan Kois.
- Disney casting Auli'i Cravalho as Moana.
- Hawaiian Renaissance artists Dennis Kamakahi and David Kamakahi
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i: “We Know The Way”
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/SM9963687648
Email: represent@slate.com
Facebook: Slate Represent
Twitter: @SlateRepresent, @craftingmystyle
Production by Veralyn Williams.