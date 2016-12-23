 More on Disney’s Moana, on Represent.

The Hawaiian Renaissance, Lilo & Stitch, and More Outtakes From Represent’s Moana Episode

Dec. 23 2016 7:14 AM

More on Disney’s Moana With Nate Chinen

The conversation continues with a discussion of the Hawaiian Renaissance and Lilo & Stitch in this special outtake.

3000x3000_PANOPLY_Represent-20161011

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, we give you more from our conversation on Moana, Disney’s new musical film inspired by Polynesian mythology, with New York Times and Jazz Times music writer Nate Chinen.

Production by Veralyn Williams.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.