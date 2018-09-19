 Outward’s new LGBTQ podcast discusses learning to be queer.

How Do We Learn to Be Queer?

Sept. 19 2018 12:50 PM

The “Orientation” Edition

Being queer doesn’t come with a guide.

Outward_Sept

Lisa Larson-Walker

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley explore how we learn to be queer. June Thomas joins in for a quick game about queer tropes and culture before the hosts discuss what being queer and embracing queer culture means as well as their first experiences establishing their queer identities. Then Christina sits down with Slate contributor Evan Urquhart and trans activist Andy Bowen to think through what it means to be a trans person. Finally, they end the show by answering an advice question about presenting as bi, and then, of course, a round of the gay agenda.

Items discussed on the show:

Gay Agenda items:

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

