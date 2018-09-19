How Do We Learn to Be Queer?

The “Orientation” Edition
Being queer doesn’t come with a guide.
This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley explore how we learn to be queer. June Thomas joins in for a quick game about queer tropes and culture before the hosts discuss what being queer and embracing queer culture means as well as their first experiences establishing their queer identities. Then Christina sits down with Slate contributor Evan Urquhart and trans activist Andy Bowen to think through what it means to be a trans person. Finally, they end the show by answering an advice question about presenting as bi, and then, of course, a round of the gay agenda.
Items discussed on the show:
- The closing ceremonies at the NLGJA
- Bloom by Troye Sivan
- “Call Your Girlfriend” by Robyn
- The band Men
- “We R Who We R” by Kesha
- Le Tigre
- The Michigan Womyn’s Music Festival
Gay Agenda items:
- Bryan: Gay Sex in the 70s
- Brandon: The second season of Dear White People
- The website Crashpad
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.