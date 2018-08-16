 Outward’s new LGBTQ podcast discusses queer roots.

Do Crop Tops Turn People Gay?

Aug. 16 2018 1:37 PM

The “Our Queer Roots” Edition

Introducing the Outward podcast.

The first episode of Slate's LGBTQ podcast!

Lisa Larson-Walker

Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to Outward via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Outward has a new monthly podcast! On the first episode, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley—along with a smorgasbord of Slate staffers—reveal their queer roots. Does it all come down to crop tops? Then, in the debut Straight Studies segment, Slate features director Laura Bennett helps us decide if straight, cisgender people have roots too. Then Alex Barasch joins the gang to talk about his Washington Post piece, “Biology Is Not Destiny: Seeking a Scientific Explanation for Trans Identity Could Do More Harm Than Good.”

Items discussed on the show:

Gay Agenda items:

  • Brandon: Looking for Lorraine, by Imani Perry
  • Christina: Findings from Autostraddle’s lesbian sex survey
  • Bryan: Separatist spaces like the Radical Faeries gathering he recently attended

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

J. Bryan Lowder is a Slate associate editor and the editor of Outward. He covers life, culture, and LGBTQ issues.

Brandon Tensley is the associate editor at New America and a contributing writer at Pacific Standard magazine.