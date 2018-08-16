Do Crop Tops Turn People Gay?

The “Our Queer Roots” Edition
Introducing the Outward podcast.
Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to Outward via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Outward has a new monthly podcast! On the first episode, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley—along with a smorgasbord of Slate staffers—reveal their queer roots. Does it all come down to crop tops? Then, in the debut Straight Studies segment, Slate features director Laura Bennett helps us decide if straight, cisgender people have roots too. Then Alex Barasch joins the gang to talk about his Washington Post piece, “Biology Is Not Destiny: Seeking a Scientific Explanation for Trans Identity Could Do More Harm Than Good.”
Items discussed on the show:
- Kirsten Dunst in a crop top
- Rufio from Hook
- Evan Urquhart’s Spark Notes
- June Thomas’ Spark Notes
- “Biology Is Not Destiny: Seeking a Scientific Explanation for Trans Identity Could Do More Harm Than Good,” by Alex Barasch in the Washington Post
- “Beyond ‘Born This Way’? Reconsidering Sexual Orientation Beliefs and Attitudes,” by P.R. Grzanka, K.H. Zeiders, and J.R. Miles
Gay Agenda items:
- Brandon: Looking for Lorraine, by Imani Perry
- Christina: Findings from Autostraddle’s lesbian sex survey
- Bryan: Separatist spaces like the Radical Faeries gathering he recently attended
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.