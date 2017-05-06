 Cathy O’Neil’s TED talk, what goes on at TED Talks conferences, and the industry of highly paid speeches.

What Really Happens at TED Talks Conferences?

May 6 2017 2:00 AM

The Talking TED Talks Edition

Slate Money on Cathy O’Neil’s TED talk, what goes on at TED Talks conferences, and the industry of highly paid speeches.

Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; Felix Salmon of Fusion; emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann and discuss:

Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @mathbabedotorg, @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @JHWeissmann

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Cathy O'Neil is a former hedge fund quant and blogger at Mathbabe.org.

Felix Salmon is a senior editor at Fusion.

Anna Szymanski is an emerging-markets expert who’s written about women’s issues for the Huffington Post.

Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.