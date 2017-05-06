What Really Happens at TED Talks Conferences?

The Talking TED Talks Edition
Slate Money on Cathy O’Neil’s TED talk, what goes on at TED Talks conferences, and the industry of highly paid speeches.
Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; Felix Salmon of Fusion; emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski; and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann and discuss:
- Cathy’s recent TED Talk
- The world of TED Talks conferences
- The industry of highly paid speeches, including Obama’s recent $400,000 speech for Cantor Fitzgerald
