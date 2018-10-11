How Can I Stop Yelling at My Kids? Slate’s Parenting Podcast Discusses.

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Cold Turkey” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on yelling at your kids and how to stop it.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from a mom who wants to know how to stop yelling at her kids, and another whose son made a cruel joke about his teacher’s weight. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Gabe asks his co-hosts an important question about equity.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends American Vandal Season 2.
- Gabe recommends Superman: The Animated Series.
- Carvell recommends Daniel Pinkwater’s The Hoboken Chicken Emergency.
