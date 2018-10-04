Family Life After Divorce, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Frivolous With Money” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on life after separating from your child’s other parent.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer two questions from parents who are divorced or separated from their child’s other parent. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: My in-laws give my daughter too many presents!
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Bagster
- Gabe recommends Giants Beware!
- Carvell recommends Googling for corgi mixes
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.