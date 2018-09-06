My Son’s Kindergarten Friends Are Teasing Him About His Skin Color, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “The Kidnapper’s Not Going to Let Me Use My Phone” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on Facebook groups and racist teasing .
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Rebecca Onion about Facebook parenting groups and answer a question from a listener whose 5-year-old son has been teased for the color of his skin. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: a question about summer camp rituals that appropriate Native American iconography.
Discussed in this episode:
- Rebecca Onion’s article “The Parent Trap.”
- Katy Waldman’s review of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the game Qwirkle.
- Gabe recommends the Mysterious Benedict Society series by Trenton Lee Stewart.
- Carvell recommends the board game Forbidden Island.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.
