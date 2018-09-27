My Kids Cry Constantly, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Get It Together” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on kids who cry more than is entirely necessary.
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener whose kids are big criers. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, another listener question: How much teenage PDA is too much?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the podcast Chompers.
- Gabe recommends The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris.
- Carvell recommends The First Rule of Punk by Celia C. Pérez.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.