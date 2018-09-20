Do Toy Guns Count as Toxic Masculinity?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Toxic Preschool” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on raising boys in patriarchy and teachers who praise your kid wrongly.
Listen now:
Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Steve Lickteig joins Rebecca and Gabe to answer questions from listeners on toxic masculinity and overpraising preschool teachers. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: How many M&M’s rewards are too many?
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the episode “When Love Isn’t Enough” from the Word of Mouth podcast.
- Gabe recommends a Disney storybook playlist on Spotify.
- Steve recommends the PBS TV show Odd Squad and the 20th-anniversary editions of the Harry Potter series with covers by Brian Selznick.
Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.