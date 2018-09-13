Will My Kid Ever Go to Sleep?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The Recovering Fruit Bat Edition
Breaking into teens’ phones and sleep-resistant tots on Slate’s parenting podcast.
Gabriel Roth and Rebecca Lavoie are out this week, but Carvell Wallace, Isaac Butler, and Ruth Graham are here to discuss the first day of school, letting go of expectations for your kid’s academic success, irresponsible angry-driving with toddlers, and listener questions about snooping on your kid’s texts and how to get a kid to sleep at a decent hour.
Recommendations:
Ruth recommends the board game Guess Who.
Isaac recommends the children’s book Julián Is a Mermaid.
Carvell recommends this video of a recovering fruit bat eating a banana.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.