Will My Kid Ever Go to Sleep?

Isaac Butler is a writer and theater director, most recently of Real Enemies , which premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. He is the co-author of The World Only Spins Forward , a history of Angels in America , with Dan Kois.

Carvell Wallace is a father, writer, and podcaster in Oakland, California. He is a co-host of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting and has bylines in the New Yorker, GQ, New York Times Magazine, and others. The complete first season of his podcast on race in America, Closer Than They Appear, is available now.