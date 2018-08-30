I Was Charged With a Crime for Leaving My Son Alone in the Car, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe talk to Kim Brooks, the author of Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear. (Read an excerpt from the book in the New York Times.) Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and a question from a listener who just discovered that her new neighbor is on the sex-offender registry. And on Slate Plus this week, the hosts dive into the listener mailbag.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.