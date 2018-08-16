Lying Toddlers and Tinder Teens, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Call Me by Your Screen Name” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast talks about teens on Tinder and lying toddlers.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a mother who caught her teen son messaging with an older man on Tinder, and another from a mom concerned about her 6-year-old’s persistent lying. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: college tours!
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Making It.
- Gabe recommends Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
- Carvell recommends the OurPact app.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.