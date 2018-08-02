Can I Make My Toddler Wear Slogans He Doesn’t Understand, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Sand Couch” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast wonders whether it’s OK to make your toddler wear political slogans he doesn’t understand.
Listen now:
On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener who’s wondering whether she can put her 2-year-old son in a T-shirt that might spark controversy, and another who’s worried about her teenager’s hygiene. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Allison Benedikt joins to ask what to tell a kid who asks if people are “good” or “bad.”
Discussed on the show: This short film by Carvell’s son Ezra.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends Amazing Interiors on Netflix.
- Gabe recommends having upside-down dinner.
- Carvell recommends Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.