What Do I Tell My Kid About That Giant Confederate Flag?

Carvell Wallace, Dan Kois, and Katherine Goldstein discuss calendar fails, the mundane unfairness of paying for day care with a health savings account, and how and when to teach kids to clean up after themselves. Plus, listener questions about dealing with a chauvinist grandpa and how and when to talk to your kids about a conspicuous Confederate flag on the side of the interstate.

In the Slate Plus segment, the panelists discuss the things they learned on their family vacations this year.

Recommendations:

Katherine recommends the Dear Sugars podcast episode “Talking About Privilege—With Catrice M. Jackson”

Dan recommends Stephen King

