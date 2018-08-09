Should Kids See the R-Rated Movie Eighth Grade?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The Eighth Grade Edition
Taxidermied animals, Africa trips, and the movie Eighth Grade, on Slate’s parenting podcast.
Gabriel Roth is out this week, but Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace are here with Allison Benedikt to discuss taxidermied animals, being without your kids, summer camp compromises, and a listener question about whether to take a young child on a trip to Africa. They also talked with Bo Burnham, writer and director of the movie Eighth Grade, and Betsy Bozdech, executive editor at Common Sense Media, about the film.
Recommendations:
- Rebecca recommends the use of Amazon.com to deliver stuff to kids at camp
- Carvell recommends the young readers’ edition of the book Notorious RBG
- Allison recommends the New York Times article “From Tokyo to Paris, Parents Tell Americans to Chill”
Join our parenting group on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.