 Mom and Dad Are Fighting discusses the movie Eighth Grade with director Bo Burnham.

Should Kids See the R-Rated Movie Eighth Grade?

Mom and Dad Are Fighting
Aug. 9 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The Eighth Grade Edition

Taxidermied animals, Africa trips, and the movie Eighth Grade, on Slate’s parenting podcast.

Gabriel Roth is out this week, but Rebecca Lavoie and Carvell Wallace are here with Allison Benedikt to discuss taxidermied animals, being without your kids, summer camp compromises, and a listener question about whether to take a young child on a trip to Africa. They also talked with Bo Burnham, writer and director of the movie Eighth Grade, and Betsy Bozdech, executive editor at Common Sense Media, about the film.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.